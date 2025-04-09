Green Bay Packers linked to two high-profile picks in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Unlike last offseason when they signed star talents like Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney, the Green Bay Packers haven’t made as big of a splash this offseason. Not yet anyway.

However, now with the 2025 NFL Draft being just over two weeks away, it’s time to evaluate where the Packers stand and where they might be leaning with the 23rd overall pick in the first round.

Matthew Golden and Emeka Egbuka linked to Green Bay Packers

NFL mock drafts can often be a way to try predicting which prospects may be available by the time a team is on the clock. So far, many mocks have the Green Bay Packers focusing on either an edge rusher or a wide receiver in the first round.

According to Sportskeeda’s NFL insider Tony Pauline, those projecting a receiver to the Packers in the first round may get their predictions correct.

“People tell me to keep an eye on the receiver position, as that is a direction the Pack could go in Round 1. The two names that keep popping up as first-round targets are Matthew Golden and Emeka Egbuka, receiver prospects with different styles.” Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline on Green Bay Packers

Pauline added that “if they don’t draft a receiver on Day 1, people feel the Packers will most assuredly select a pass catcher on Day 2.

With Christian Watson set to miss the start of the season as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL, the Packers targeting another receiver makes a lot of sense.

