Green Bay Packers reportedly haven’t lined up Aaron Rodgers trade

If quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to play for another NFL team in 2022, he’ll reportedly have to wait a while for the Green Bay Packers to work out their biggest trade in franchise history.

Rodgers, who is expected to make a decision by Tuesday, is weighing whether to play for the Packers or another NFL team next season. The back-to-back MVP is torn on where he wants to play, but many around the league believe he stays with Green Bay.

However, multiple teams are also on the 38-year-old’s radar. With multiple general managers desperate for a quarterback capable of winning a Super Bowl, it’s no surprise that numerous teams are interested in acquiring Rodgers.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Friday that four teams lined up offers for Rodgers, providing him with a new contract and agreeing to potential trade compensation with the Packers.

However, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic and ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Green Bay hasn’t engaged in discussions with any team about a potential deal to send Rodgers elsewhere.

Adam Schefter, who first reported in 2021 that Rodgers wanted a trade, also reported Saturday that Green Bay hasn’t been involved in exploratory or in-depth negotiations with teams regarding Rodgers.

While it’s possible the franchise is simply downplaying the rumors, they also don’t have to rush into trade talks. The top priority is getting Rodgers back, doing whatever it takes to convince the All-Pro quarterback on a return.

Even the looming deadline to apply the franchise tag to Adams might not be a true problem. Green Bay doesn’t plan to let him test the open market, even if Rodgers wants out. In the worst-case scenario for the Packers, it can tag Adams and then shop him and Rodgers around the league.

For now, the likeliest outcome is Rodgers and Adams both staying with the Packers. If that changes, we’ll see one of the biggest overhauls and shifts towards a rebuild in recent NFL history.