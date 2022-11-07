Green Bay Packer star Rashan Gary suffered season-ending ACL tear in Week 9

Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary suffered an ACL tear on Sunday, serving as another blow in a disastrous 2022 season for the Packers.

Gary, the 12th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, went down midway through the Week 9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Reporters spotted him on crutches in the locker room after the game, one of four Packers players who either needed a walking boot, crutches or both.

Aaron Jones (left foot), Romeo Doubts (right foot) and Eric Stokes (right foot) all left Sunday’s game with foot injuries and didn’t return. Stokes, Doubs and Gary all left on the cart, with head coach Matt LaFleur offering little source of optimism when discussing the injuries after the game.

Rashan Gary PFF stats (2022): 35 pressures, 22 hurries, 22 stops

While the extent of the injuries to Jones, Stokes and Doubs are still unknown, the Packers know that Gary will not return to the field this season.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the initial belief is that Gary tore his ACL on Sunday and will miss the remainder of the season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirmed it’s an ACL tear, with Monday’s MRI determining the full extent of the damage in Gary’s knee.

Rashan Gary stats (2021): 28 QB hits, 95 sacks, two forced fumbles

It’s a devastating blow for Green Bay defensively. Entering Week 10, the Packers had the 10th-highest pressure rate (22.8%) in the NFL and they deployed the fourth-highest blitz rate (31.2%) in the league. With their best pass rusher now lost for the season, things will likely get even more challenging for one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Rashan Gary contract: $5 million cap hit (2022), $10.89 million cap hit (2023)

If there’s one positive for Gary, he is under contract next season with a fully-guaranteed salary of $10.89 million. While a clean recovery from a torn ACL isn’t guaranteed – evidenced by David Bakhtiari – Gary should be ready for the 2023 NFL season and can elevate his stock before becoming a free agent in 2024.