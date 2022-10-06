Green Bay Packers Rasul Douglas says playing games overseas ‘f***ing suck’

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-WisconsinApc Packvsbears 1212211237djp

While traveling overseas can be an interesting experience for some NFL players, Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas is not a fan of business trips abroad.

On Sunday afternoon the Packers are set to take part in the franchise’s first game in London. The league has made visits to jolly old England a yearly tradition and now has multiple regular season matchups occurring in their best international market. Traveling for games and the various difficulties that come with it is often a downside of being a professional athlete. However, being able to take a trip to a foreign land for some is viewed as a special moment during their careers.

Related: Everything you need to know about NFL Sunday Ticket

Surely, the trip to London this week will be a first for many athletes on the Packers roster, however, that won’t be the case for defensive back Rasul Douglas. He made the trip in 2018 when he was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles as they faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in England. Suffice it to say, he hated the experience.

Rasual Douglas is not looking forward to the Green Bay Packers game in London this Sunday

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-WisconsinApc Packvsbears 1212211609djp

“It f***ing sucked. You don’t get to do anything over there. You just f***ing get on a plane, get over there, and f***ing practice, and then you play a game. You get back on a plane and travel f***ing eight hours somewhere else.” Rasual douglas via Ryan wood

Some teams fly early to the United Kingdom to get assimilated to the time change and to bounce back from the jetlag. Unfortunately for Douglas, the Packers will be flying out on Thursday. Giving him and his teammates little time to make up for the hours lost on the flight. Nevertheless, the cornerback says getting up for the game shouldn’t be too much of an issue because just playing pro football is an automatic adrenaline boost for him on game day.

Rasul Douglas stats (2022): 19 tackles, 2 passes defended

“Every football game, for me, it’s hella adrenaline. I don’t take anything caffeine-wise. I don’t drink coffee. I don’t drink energizer boosts. I don’t drink anything to boost my system to where it’s supposed to be. I always like my mind to get me there. During a game, that’s always adrenaline. As soon as you get out of that tunnel, you put that jersey on, you’re getting ready and preparing and see the fans, that just boosts you up.” Rasul Douglas on adrenaline boost of playing in NFL

The Packers will face the New York Giants at 9:30 AM ET on NFL Network.