Green Bay Packers address key need by adding former first-round pick to roster

Coach Matt LaFleur has the Green Bay Packers off to a strong start, sitting at 6-2 ahead of Week 9. They’re well on their way to their second consecutive playoff berth, but there’s still room for growth, especially considering how stiff the competition is in the NFC North. Yet, Green Bay’s general manager Brian Gutekunst is staying busy adding more talent to the Packers roster.

Green Bay Packers sign linebacker Jamin Davis to practice squad

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers announced they’ve signed linebacker Jamin Davis to the practice squad. Typically, most practice squad signings are fairly insignificant, so they’re not worth mentioning, but this one feels different.

Davis, 25, was the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. The 6-foot-3, 234-pound linebacker has started 36 of his 50 appearances across the past four seasons, yet lost his starting role in Washington this year after coaching staff changes.

After playing in 30% of the Commanders’ snaps through five games, Washington cut bait on Davis exactly one week ago today. Now, he latches on to a Packers defense that allows the 11th-fewest points in the NFL. Yet, some expect Davis to find a role in Green Bay right away.

Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie have earned poor grades from Pro Football Focus (72nd and 65th among linebackers), so perhaps adding Davis can help light a fire on the Packers’ defense.

Green Bay has a huge matchup this week against the Detroit Lions, giving them a chance to take over the NFC North division lead. We’ll find out soon enough whether Davis can get up to speed in time for Sunday’s matchup.

