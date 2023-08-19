Green Bay Packers reporter sheds light on Anders Carlson’s future with team after brutal training camp

The Green Bay Packers officially parted ways with kicker Mason Crosby this season, moving on from the franchise legend after drafting Anders Carlson in the 2023 NFL Draft. Based on the early reports from Packers’ training camp, the kicker will be one of Green Bay’s biggest issues this season.

Carlson, the brother of All-Pro kicker Daniel Carlson, was hand-picked by Packers’ special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. After working with Daniel in Las Vegas, Bisaccia believed that he could help fix the issues that made Anders far less effective late in his collegiate career.

Anders Carlson college stats:

In 2020 at Auburn, Carlson earned second-team All-American honors and was voted the best kicker in the SEC. He made 90.9 percent of his 22 field-goal attempts and went 24-of-24 on his extra-point attempts. However, the next two seasons for Carlson statistically made him one of the worst kickers in college football.

As covered in-depth by Justis Mosqueda of ACME Packing Company, injuries played a part in Carlson’s issues in his final two seasons. Of particular concern for a kicker who made just 68.4 percent of his field-goal attempts, Carlson was outstanding from inside 30 yards and graded poorly from anything deeper.

Even after spending a few months working one-on-one with Bisaccia, Carlson has still struggled during the Packers’ training camp. As highlighted by Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Carlson has missed 15 field goals in practices alone this summer and that’s not including botched attempts in the preseason.

“The rookie sixth-round pick remains the only kicker on the roster despite his roller-coaster performance this preseason. Even if the Packers bring in another kicker for “competition,” I would be stunned if Carlson isn’t the only kicker on the initial 53. Gutekunst told reporters he knew entering camp that enduring the potential struggles of a rookie kicker would require patience. Despite missing 15 field goals in practice and two straight PATs in Friday’s preseason opener.” Green Bay Packers reporter Matt Schneidman on icker Anders Carlson

Yet, the Packers’ reporter expressed confidence in his 53-man roster projection that Carlson will be kicking for Green Bay in Week 1. The informed prediction is based on Green Bay still not bringing another kicker in to challenge Carlson and Packers’ general manager Brian Gutekunst backing the rookie publicly this week.

If the Packers were going to be a Super Bowl contender this season, they likely move on from Carlson and add a reliable veteran who can consistently make kicks from within 50 yards. However, with the organization already planning to be patient with starting quarterback Jordan Love, it appears Green Bay will take the same approach with Carlson at least for the start of the regular season.