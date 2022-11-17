Green Bay Packers can break a legendary NFL record with a win on Thursday night

Credit: USA Today Network

With a win on Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers could break a special record that would place the franchise at the top of a unique mountain in NFL history.

The Packers have a pivotal matchup on Thursday night versus the Tennessee Titans. After a five-game losing skid, Green Bay got off the schneid and scored a comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. With the team’s record now at 4-6, hope has been renewed that they could maybe turn things around and get back in the running for a playoff spot with another victory on “Thursday Night Football.”

Related: Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson passes Steve Young on all-time NFL rushing list

However, a victory at home against the Titans would not just only pull them within a game of .500, but it would also break a legendary NFL record. A win would be number 787 for the Green Bay Packers franchise (via Pro Football Talk). That would be one more than the current placeholder for the most wins in NFL history, the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay Packers picked up serious ground on the Bears since 1992

Credit: USA Today Network

It is no surprise that two of the oldest franchises in NFL history are at the top of the all-time wins list. However, for much of that history, the Bears dominated and built a notable lead for the most Ws in league lore.

But that changed in a major way starting in 1992. After Brett Favre began his run in Green Bay, the Packers have continually fielded competitive teams and quite a few Super Bowl contenders. Current starting QB Aaron Rodgers took the mantle from the NFL Hall-of-Famer in 2008 and has furthered that run of success into the 21st century. In that time, the team picked up 85 games on Chicago, to where they now are on the doorstep of leapfrogging them in the all-time standings.

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers were founded in 1920 and 1921, respectively.

If you were curious about who some of the other teams near the top of the all-time NFL win list (via Stat Muse) are, you can find them below.