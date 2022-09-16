Green Bay Packers: 3 bold predictions for one of NFL’s oldest rivalry matchups vs Bears on Sunday night

The Green Bay Packers are currently in need of a win badly. Yes, it is only Week 2. But with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looming in Week 3, the Packers need a win to gain some momentum.

The Chicago Bears pulled off a big upset victory over the NFC Championship Game participant San Francisco 49ers in the rain. Their defense was able to grind out the game in the second half with their offense making key plays at critical times. They are riding high but are also hungry for a win against the Packers, a team they have not beaten since 2018.

The Packers have dominated the Bears of late (won 10 of the last 11 games) and are surprisingly more desperate for another. With that said, here are three bold predictions for the Bears vs Packers on Sunday night.

Christian Watson catches at least five passes for over 100 yards and a touchdown

Watson will never forget the drop that could have been a 75-yard touchdown on the first offensive play of the game for the Packers. But what he can do is go back to work and continue to build his trust with Aaron Rodgers. Yet as we’ve seen from history’s past, you know that Rodgers is going to keep giving him opportunities. No. 12 is a great leader and mentor. He will continue to give Watson chances to be successful because he is an integral part of Matt LaFleur’s offense.

Look for the former North Dakota State star to get some looks early and often from Rodgers. Whether he will get touches on jet sweeps or fly routes, Green Bay will simply get him the ball as they look to utilize his speed. Look for No. 9 to have a big game on Sunday night in his first-ever game at Lambeau Field.

Rasul Douglas will get another pick-6 off of Justin Fields

In Green Bay’s last meeting with the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field, cornerback Rasul Douglas took a pass from Bears quarterback Justin Fields back the other way for six. That interception was one of a team-leading five interceptions in 2021 for Douglas. It was also one of two pick-sixes No. 29 had last year.

Aaron Rodgers has previously compared Douglas to Hall of Fame cornerback and Packers legend Charles Woodson. The former West Virginia star has the instincts and the talent to be great in this league. He proved it all of last season.

But after Green Bay’s poor defensive performance on Sunday in Minnesota, where they allowed Justin Jefferson to run wild for 184 yards and two touchdowns, these Packers DBs are hungry for a better performance. Look for Douglas to jump a route or two and take a pix-six back for the Packers.

Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon will both put up 100+ scrimmage yards

As the focal point of this Packers offense, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon are going to be used a lot together on the field this season. They’re arguably the best running back duo in the league (both had 1,100+ scrimmage yards in 2021).

In Sunday’s loss against the Vikings, Packers fans caught a glimpse of what both of those guys can be on the field together. They combined for 167 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

Dillon led the team in rushing last season, with Jones leading the team in scrimmage yards. They are the epitome of thunder and lightning and are the two biggest weapons for the Packers offense. Green Bay will need their best players in peak form in a must-win game. Look for Jones and Dillon to go crazy, totaling over 100 scrimmage yards on Sunday night.

