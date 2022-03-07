Green Bay Packers would reportedly set ‘massive asking price’ for Aaron Rodgers trade

The Green Bay Packers are determined to keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers, even if it means making him the highest-paid player in the NFL. If the back-to-back NFL MVP makes it clear he wants to play elsewhere, his next team must be prepared to meet an exorbitant asking price.

Rodgers is expected to announce his decision within the next 48 hours, with many expecting him to return to the Packers. However, playing elsewhere is on the table and the Denver Broncos are the likeliest destination among the interested teams.

As of now, the Packers haven’t discussed any potential deal with another club. If that changes, though, the expectation around the NFL is Green Bay’s asking price will be through the roof.

Related: NFL QB Rankings – From Aaron Rodgers to Jameis Winston, check our top-20 quarterbacks

After speaking to NFL executives, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote that acquiring Rodgers would come with a massive asking price. One source told ESPN that he believes anyone would pay the price Green Bay will set.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright shared from the NFL Combine that the asking price for Rodgers would likely require a young player along with multiple first-round picks and Day 2 selections.

If that’s the demand, only the Broncos and Washington Commanders seem to be fits. Denver can offer the 9th pick, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and future draft picks to the Packers. Meanwhile, Washington can build an offer around the No. 11 selection and edge rusher Chase Young.

Ultimately, this might all be for nothing. There is a growing belief that Rodgers will return to the Packers and sign a multi-year extension that ensures he starts at Lambeau Field in 2022.