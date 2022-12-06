Grant Sherfield helps lift Oklahoma over Kansas City

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Grant Sherfield scored 22 of his 24 points in the second half to help lift Oklahoma to a 75-53 win over Kansas City on Tuesday in Norman, Oklahoma.

Sherfield was quiet in the first half, missing all three field-goal tries, before heating up after the break.

Sherfield’s back-to-back 3-pointers capped a 15-3 Sooners run to start the second half to help the Sooners stretch the lead to double figures for the first time. He came back with another shortly thereafter as the run eventually stretched to 22-6 over the first eight minutes after halftime.

After making just 1 of 7 from beyond the arc in the first half, Sherfield helped the Sooners turn their fortunes around. He was 5 of 5 on 3-pointers in the second half, as Oklahoma was 6 of 10.

Over the Sooners’ last six games, Sherfield is shooting 65.5% (19 of 29) from deep.

Milos Uzan and Tanner Groves had 11 points each for the Sooners (7-2).

Oklahoma finished 26 for 45 (57.8%) from the floor, its best shooting game of the season.

The Roos jumped out to a 15-6 lead early, thanks in large part to RayQuawndis Mitchell’s nine points in the first eight minutes.

Oklahoma struggled offensively early, going just 1 of 9 from the floor after Uzan — making his first start of the season — hit the game’s first shot.

But then the shooting flipped.

Kansas City made just 5 of 18 over the last 13 minutes of the first half while the Sooners hit 8 of 12 to end the half and help send the game into the break tied 27-27.

Mitchell scored 16 of his team-high 18 points in the first half, though only three players scored for Kansas City before the break.

Allen David Mukeba added 10 points for the Roos (4-8).

The Roos came in as one of the top 20 offensive rebounding teams in the country and dominated in that department early with eight offensive rebounds in the first half, compared to just one for the Sooners.

But Kansas City scored just four first-half second-chance points.

