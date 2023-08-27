Grant Enfinger makes his point with decisive Truck Series win

Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

After Carson Hocevar crashed a two-driver party, pole winner Grant Enfinger rallied for victory in Sunday’s Clean Harbors 175 at the Milwaukee Mile.

Enfinger, who led 95 of 175 laps, clinched a spot in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs.

Enfinger passed Hocevar for the top spot on Lap 159 and pulled away to win his third race of the season by 1.553 seconds. Hocevar was gambling on older tires and led the field to green for the final restart on Lap 148.

The victory — the 10th of Enfinger’s career — was a point proven for the Alabama driver, whose GMS Racing truck team announced it would discontinue operations at the end of the season.

“I don’t think anybody’s going to ask if we’re going to lay down again,” Enfinger said after climbing from his No. 23 Chevrolet. “(Crew chief) Jeff Hensley’s been focused the whole year. There’s been distractions going on all year long. So if anything, this has clarity.

“None of these guys, including me, have a job next year, but I feel like we proved we deserve one.”

Fast from the outset of the first NASCAR national series race at Milwaukee since 2009, Enfinger won the first stage wire-to-wire, leading all 55 laps. After surrendering the top spot on pit road during the stage break, he passed Corey Heim for the lead on Lap 95 and went on to capture Stage 2 by 2.149 seconds.

But Enfinger lost three positions on pit road during the second stage break and had to overcome the loss of track position as well as varying strategy from Hocevar and six other non-playoff drivers who stayed out on older tires during caution for William Sawalich’s contact with the Turn 2 wall on Lap 135.

Restarting 14th on Lap 141, Enfinger fought his way back to the front, passing Derek Kraus for second on Lap 153 and overtaking Hocevar six laps later.

“It’s kind of a bummer to run second,” said Hocevar, who has three victories to his credit this season and holds a 56-point cushion above the cut line with one race left in the playoffs’ Round of 10. “I haven’t done this in quite a while.

“Luckily, I’ve been fortunate enough to win three races, so it’s close.”

Christian Eckes and Heim finished third and fourth, respectively, and both clinched berths in the Round of 8 on points. Matt Crafton came home fifth and moved nine points above the cutoff for the next round.

Chase Purdy ran sixth, followed by Ty Majeski, who won the Truck Series Playoff opener at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. But Majeski raced under the specter of possible NASCAR penalties this coming week.

NASCAR confiscated the right rear tire from Majeski’s No. 98 Ford and ejected crew chief Joe Shear Jr. Majeski started from the rear of the field and served a pass-through penalty after the opening lap but rallied to finish seventh. Any further penalties the team may accrue will be announced later in the week.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race — Clean Harbors 175

Milwaukee Mile Speedway

West Allis, Wisconsin

Sunday, August 27, 2023

1. (1) Grant Enfinger (P), Chevrolet, 175.

2. (3) Carson Hocevar (P), Chevrolet, 175.

3. (6) Christian Eckes (P), Chevrolet, 175.

4. (8) Corey Heim (P), Toyota, 175.

5. (22) Matt Crafton (P), Ford, 175.

6. (7) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 175.

7. (13) Ty Majeski (P), Ford, 175.

8. (25) Derek Kraus(i), Chevrolet, 175.

9. (9) Jake Garcia #, Chevrolet, 175.

10. (14) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 175.

11. (11) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 175.

12. (18) Zane Smith (P), Ford, 175.

13. (4) Taylor Gray #, Toyota, 175.

14. (15) Rajah Caruth #, Chevrolet, 175.

15. (19) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 175.

16. (10) Ben Rhodes (P), Ford, 175.

17. (24) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 175.

18. (28) Conner Jones, Ford, 175.

19. (29) Bret Holmes #, Chevrolet, 175.

20. (16) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 175.

21. (20) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 175.

22. (17) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 175.

23. (27) Sean Hingorani, Toyota, 175.

24. (2) Nick Sanchez # (P), Chevrolet, 175.

25. (26) Matt Mills (P), Chevrolet, 175.

26. (12) William Sawalich, Toyota, 175.

27. (23) Matt DiBenedetto (P), Chevrolet, 173.

28. (5) Daniel Dye #, Chevrolet, 173.

29. (32) Tyler Hill, Toyota, 173.

30. (21) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 172.

31. (33) Derek Lemke, Ford, 172.

32. (30) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 172.

33. (35) Josh Reaume, Ford, 171.

34. (36) Greg Van Alst, Chevrolet, Accident, 63.

35. (34) Brad Perez(i), Toyota, Accident, 62.

36. (31) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 9.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 85.683 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 4 Mins, 23 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.533 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 44 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: G. Enfinger (P) 1-59;C. Heim (P) 60-94;G. Enfinger (P) 95-113;C. Eckes (P) 114-118;C. Hocevar (P) 119-158;G. Enfinger (P) 159-175.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Grant Enfinger (P) 3 times for 95 laps; Carson Hocevar (P) 1 time for 40 laps; Corey Heim (P) 1 time for 35 laps; Christian Eckes (P) 1 time for 5 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 23,2,17,11,19,42,1,7,4,99

Stage #2 Top Ten: 23,11,19,42,1,2,98,88,15,38

–By Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service. Special to Field Level Media.