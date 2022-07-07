Grand slams by Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks punctuate Yanks’ 16-0 romp

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge belted a grand slam for his 30th homer and Aaron Hicks also hit a grand slam Wednesday as the visiting New York Yankees pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 16-0 for a split of their two-game series.

Luis Severino (5-3) allowed four hits in six innings, with three strikeouts and no walks, and combined with Wandy Peralta, Aroldis Chapman and Albert Abreu on the four-hit shutout.

Josh Donaldson, Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka and Giancarlo Stanton also homered for the Yankees.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller (2-6) allowed four runs and 10 hits in six innings, with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Both teams threatened early.

In the first, Pittsburgh put men on first and third with no outs, but Severino set down the next three batters. In the second, the Yankees got runners to first and third with no outs, but Keller got a strikeout and double play.

With one out in the third, DJ LeMahieu singled and went to second on Judge’s single, but Keller snuffed that with a double play.

Gallo opened the fifth with a walk and went to third on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s single to left. Both runners later scored on LeMahieu’s single for a 2-0 lead.

With two outs in the sixth, Donaldson and Gallo hit back-to-back homers, Donaldson his seventh, to left, and Gallo his 10th, to right-center, to boost the lead to 4-0.

Higashioka, the first batter Tyler Beede faced, led off the seventh with a homer to center, his fifth, to make it 5-0.

Manny Banuelos, just acquired from the Yankees, made his Pirates debut in the eighth. With one out, he gave up a single to Kiner-Falefa and back-to-back four-pitch walks to Higashioka and LeMahieu in front of Judge’s third career grand slam, to left, to make it 9-0. Hicks scored on a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Infielder Josh VanMeter pitched the ninth for Pittsburgh and gave up Hicks’ fourth homer, a grand slam to left, Stanton’s solo shot, his 21st, to center, and Kiner-Falefa’s RBI single.

–Field Level Media