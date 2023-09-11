Grand slam by Cedric Mullins helps O’s rally to beat Cards

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Cedric Mullins hit a grand slam, Gunnar Henderson added a solo shot and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for an 11-5 win against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

The Orioles trailed 5-3 against Dakota Hudson entering the bottom of the fifth, which Adley Rutschman and Henderson opened with singles. With one out, Ryan O’Hearn doubled, scoring Rutschman, and Ryan Mountcastle walked to load the bases.

Andre Pallante replaced Hudson, and Mullins sent a 1-2 slider to center for his third career grand slam, giving the Orioles an 8-5 lead.

Henderson made it 9-5 in the sixth.

Henderson and Aaron Hicks each had three hits for Baltimore (91-52), which has won eight of nine.

DL Hall (1-0) pitched a scoreless 1 1/3 innings for the win as five Baltimore relievers combined for 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

Willson Contreras had three hits and drove in two runs for the Cardinals (63-81).

Hudson (6-2) took the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits. He has given up five or more earned runs in three of his past four starts.

Orioles starter Dean Kremer also struggled, allowing five earned runs for the first time since July 19. He gave up seven hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

The Cardinals took a quick 1-0 lead when Kremer issued a pair of two-out walks in the first and Contreras followed with a run-scoring single.

Mullins started a Baltimore rally when he singled with two outs in the second. Hicks singled Mullins to third and when third baseman Nolan Arenado’s throw to second was wide, Mullins scored. Hicks went to third and later scored on a single by Ramon Urias.

St. Louis got three against Kremer in the third. Lars Nootbaar doubled and stole third. Nolan Gorman walked and Arenado singled, scoring Nootbaar and sending Gorman to third. Gorman scored on a single by Contreras, and Jordan Walker’s single brought Arenado home to make it 4-2.

Hicks doubled in the Baltimore fourth and scored on Adam Frazier’s single, but St. Louis got the run right back when Arenado singled and later scored on a single by Alec Burleson.

