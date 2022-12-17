Gradey Dick and No. 8 Kansas crush No. 14 Indiana

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Gradey Dick recorded 20 points, six rebounds and five steals to lead No. 8 Kansas to an 84-62 victory over No. 14 Indiana in nonconference action on Saturday afternoon at Lawrence, Kan.

Dick made 4 of 5 3-point shots and was 8 of 12 overall as the Jayhawks (10-1) won their fourth consecutive game.

Kevin McCullar contributed 11 points, 11 rebounds and five steals while KJ Adams and Jalen Wilson added 11 points apiece for Kansas. Dajuan Harris had 10 points, 10 assists and three steals and Bobby Pettiford also had 10 points.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and a career-high nine blocked shots for Indiana (8-3), which lost its second straight game. Only Steve Downing, who had 10 against Michigan on Feb. 23, 1971 had more rejections in a game for the Hoosiers.

Jalen Hood-Schifino and Race Thompson had 11 points apiece for the Hoosiers. Hood-Schifino was just 2-of-11 shooting.

Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson injured his right foot with 9:13 left in the first half and didn’t return. He was sporting a boot and on crutches when he returned to the bench in the second half.

Kansas shot 51.5 percent from the field, including 7 of 16 from 3-point range. The Jayhawks racked up 17 steals.

Indiana connected on 37.7 percent of its shots and was 6 of 19 from behind the arc. The Hoosiers committed 23 turnovers to the Jayhawks’ 14.

Indiana trailed by 22 late in the first half but pulled within 48-38 on Jackson-Davis’ basket with 16:11 left in the game.

But Harris scored six points during a 10-2 rush as Kansas took a 58-40 lead with 12:24 remaining. Pettiford’s two free throws with 8:05 remaining pushed the lead back to 20 at 66-46.

The lead topped out at 24 points on Dick’s 3-pointer with five minutes left as the Jayhawks finished off the convincing win.

This was Indiana’s first visit to Phog Allen Fieldhouse since 1993 and it didn’t start well.

Adams scored the first seven points of the game and McCullar’s layup gave Kansas a quick 12-2 lead.

A 3-pointer by Dick pushed the advantage to 21-8 with 12:52 left.

The Hoosiers trailed by 11 after a 3-pointer by Hood-Schifino but Pettiford responded with back-to-back baskets and Dick added a fast-break dunk to give the Jayhawks a 34-17 lead with 5:20 to play.

A short time later, Dick canned two 3-pointers in 32 seconds to push the lead to 20 and Pettiford drove for a basket to give Kansas a 42-20 lead with 2:32 left.

Indiana scored nine of the final 11 points of the half to trail 44-29 at the break.

