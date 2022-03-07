Gonzaga’s NCAA Tournament odds continue to shorten

Feb 26, 2022; Moraga, California, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) during the first half against the Saint Mary’s Gaels at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

With no consistent threat emerging from the major conferences, No. 1 Gonzaga’s NCAA Tournament odds continue to steadily shorten.

The Bulldogs (24-3) saw their national title odds move from +400 to +375 this week at BetMGM, while they are being offered at +350 at DraftKings.

Gonzaga has been backed by the most amount of money wagered on the national title at 12.2 percent at BetMGM. It has also been backed by 8.4 percent of the total bets, third-most at the sportsbook.

However, that still does not put the Bulldogs among the three biggest liabilities at BetMGM.

That list is occupied by No. 2 Arizona, No. 5 Kentucky and No. 4 Auburn.

Arizona (28-3) has been backed by 8.8 percent of the total title bets — tied with Duke for the most — and 10.8 percent of the money. Meanwhile, Kentucky (25-6) is third at the sportsbook with 9.6 percent of the total money wagered.

The two Wildcats programs are also two of the biggest movers since the season began. Arizona opened at +5000 but is now +600, while Kentucky’s title odds have shortened from +1600 to +800. Arizona is +650 at DraftKings followed by Kentucky (+700), with Baylor, Auburn and Duke each at +1200.

While Gonzaga is already in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament, several major programs sit on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament ahead of the start of many other conference tournaments.

The Big Ten has a pair of marquee bubble teams.

Indiana is a +200 longshot to reach the tournament by DraftKings compared to -250 to miss out on the field. Michigan faces even longer odds at -450 compared to +340 odds that the Wolverines will be on the outside looking in.

–Field Level Media