Gonzaga signs Chattanooga transfer Malachi Smith

Guard Malachi Smith committed to transfer to Gonzaga, he said Thursday.

Smith played two seasons at Chattanooga after one year at Wright State, and was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year in 2022. He entered the NBA draft but withdrew earlier this week ahead of the June 1 deadline.

In 35 games (34 starts) in 2021-22, Smith averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mocs. He shot 49.3 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from 3-point range.

Smith averaged 18.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 60 games (59 starts) in two seasons at Chattanooga.

Louisville, Texas Tech, Stanford and DePaul were also in pursuit of the transfer.

Gonzaga continues to make a run at its first national title. The Bulldogs are getting back Drew Timme, Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther, all of whom withdrew from the draft this week.

