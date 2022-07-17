Gone Camping: Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders are the first team to report for training camp and kick off preparation for the 2022 regular season.

In the AFC West division, offseason remodeling was extensive, and the Raiders made major changes at every level of the franchise with a new team president, general manager, head coach and All-Pro wide receiver.

Training camp location: Henderson, Nevada

Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

Rookie report date: July 18

Veteran report date: July 20

Key acquisitions: WR Davante Adams, OLB Chandler Jones, DE Bilal Nichols

Key losses: WR Zay Jones, CB Casey Hayward, DT Quinton Jefferson, WR Zay Jones, QB Marcus Mariota

Davante Adams is the No. 1 wide receiver Derek Carr coveted, and a reunion with his college teammate should bring spark and nuance to the Raiders’ system. Already set with a big-play threat at tight end in Darren Waller. Some questioned the approach on the offensive line, but head coach Josh McDaniels sounded comfortable with where the team stands and trumpeted depth. That allowed the Raiders to focus on stocking up on defense. Chandler Jones is a legitimate pass rusher, but at 32 there are doubts about how great of a role he’ll play into the future. The Raiders are clearly in win-now mode, and giving Jones a sidekick the caliber of Maxx Crosby might bring a revival.

Las Vegas has pushed all of its chips to the middle in hopes of tracking down the elite teams in the AFC West.

–WEEK 1 IN FOCUS:

Raiders at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Line: Chargers -3.5

Total: 52 points

Justin Herbert and the Chargers lost the regular-season finale to the Raiders, but L.A. spent heavily to reconstruct its defense, bringing in Khalil Mack to bolster the pass rush and J.C. Jackson to lead the coverage unit.

–CARR OF THE FUTURE

There is no singular offensive “system” for Josh McDaniels, known for his chameleon schemes with the Patriots — and the big numbers Tom Brady produced as the trigger man. Carr is +1200 to lead the NFL in passing yards ($10 bet would net $120 profit), and his track record of production and health make this wager more than intriguing.

–Field Level Media