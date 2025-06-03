Watch: Bryson DeChambeau Spotted Casually Hitting Golf Balls on the White House Lawn

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau visited the White House Monday and promptly turned the South Lawn into his own personal par-3 hole.

It was, needless to say, a rare and unique experience.

Video shared by White House Special Assistant Margo Martin shows DeChambeau using the lawn behind the Executive Mansion to get in a bit of practice.

“[Bryson] throwing darts on the South Lawn of the White House,” Martin captioned the clip, adding an American flag emoji.

SPOTTED: @brysondech throwing darts on the South Lawn of the White House 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kh9UVV4W7C — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) June 2, 2025

President Trump Jokes About Trying to Outdrive Bryson DeChambeau

During the visit, Bryson DeChambeau was accompanied by President Donald Trump, with whom he has a longstanding relationship.

The duo also visited Trump National in Lowes Island, Virginia, to hit additional shots.

Trump humorously acknowledged DeChambeau’s superior driving distance, joking about his own golfing prowess compared to the professional golfer.

“We play golf a lot together, it’s not a very pleasant experience for me because I always consider myself a reasonably long hitter,” Trump said. “My wife says, ‘Are you as long as Bryson?'”

“I say, ‘Yeah sorta, pretty close’ – It’s not close,” he acknowledged.

POTUS Can Play

President Trump joined two-time major winner Bryson DeChambeau for a charity golf event last summer, prior to winning the election. There were plenty of highlights to discuss.

“Trump can play,” Bunkered wrote at the time. “Trump was striping it off the tee … and despite playing best ball with a multiple major champ, made a solo birdie on nine and a solo eagle on 12.”

Money raised for the round went to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Video posted to social media over the summer shows the President nearly calling his shot on a hole-in-one, making an incredible shot without even watching it.

The clip shows the 78-year-old calmly teeing off on a par three and declaring, “Okay, get in the hole” as he walks away with the ball still mid-flight.

The crazy part of it is … It almost did!

DeChambeau defeated Rory McIlroy by one stroke in last year’s U.S. Open, pulling off an incredible up-and-down from 50 yards in a bunker on the 18th for the victory.

Trump teased that if he missed the winning putt, history would have remembered him differently.

“You would have been branded, they’re cruel,” he said. “Some guy that is 150 pounds overweight would’ve said ‘he’s a choker, he can’t play.’”

DeChambeau will try to defend his title in the 2025 U.S. Open, kicking off next week.