Lil Wayne wanted more Bryson DeChambeau at the Masters

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Masters may have gifted golf fans one of the most fairytale finishes in recent memory, but it wasn’t enough for rapper Lil Wayne. The Georgia native, a noted sports fan, had one gripe with the coverage: he wanted to see more of Bryson DeChambeau.

The Masters blew it w this lack of coverage on Bryson!!! They gotta stop hatin on the LIV shit. This man is killin it out there and I can’t watch — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 11, 2025

“The Masters blew it (with) this lack of coverage on Bryson!!!” he wrote. “They gotta stop hatin on the LIV shit. This man is killin it out there and I can’t watch.”

DeChambeau was among the golfers vying for a green jacket, but he started his Saturday action before live coverage kicked off, and was not among either featured group of competitors in the morning. DeChambeau, though, has become a beloved golfer, known for his wild antics, animated expressions, and YouTube videos, which include golf lessons and a talk series with notable personalities from the world of sports and beyond.

Fortunately for Weezy, though, he found a way to get more of the DeChambeau content he wanted – with a little help from a Fox Sports star.

If ya having the same issue I was having then all ya gotta do is get the Masters App and follow whatever player u like!

THX TO MY BRO NICK WRIGHT! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 11, 2025

While DeChambeau ultimately did not win a green jacket, losing to Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy at Augusta National, he did win the public praise of one of the most legendary names in music. And he can keep that memory forever.