Golf Glance: U.S. seeking to avoid European 3-peat at Solheim Cup

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.

PGA TOUR

LAST TOURNAMENT: Fortinet Championship (Sahith Theegala)

THIS WEEK: OFF.

FedExCup Champion: Viktor Hovland

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Ryder Cup, Rome, Sept. 29-Oct. 1

LPGA Tour

LAST TOURNAMENT: Kroger Queen City Championship, Cincinnati, Ohio, Sept. 7-10 (Minjee Lee)

THIS WEEK: The Solheim Cup, Andalucia, Spain, Sept. 22-24

Course: Finca Cortesin (Par 71, 6,318 yards)

Defending Champion: Europe won 15-13 at Inverness Golf Club in Ohio in 2021

Race to the CME Globe leader: Celine Boutier

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV/Streaming: Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (Opening Ceremonies – Golf Channel/Peacock); Friday-Saturday, 2 a.m.-1 p.m. (GC, Peacock); Sunday, 5-11 a.m. (GC, NBC Digital)

X: @TheSolheimCup, @SolheimCupEuro, @SolheimCupUSA

TEAM USA: Stacy Lewis (Captain), Allisen Corpuz (Rookie), Ally Ewing, Danielle Kang, Megan Khang, Cheyenne Knight (Rookie), Nelly Korda, Jennifer Kupcho, Andrea Lee (Rookie), Lexi Thompson, Lilia Vu, Angel Yin, Rose Zhang (Rookie).

TEAM EUROPE: Suzann Pettersen (Captain), Boutier, Carlota Ciganda, Gemma Dryburgh (Rookie), Linn Grant (Rookie), Georgia Hall, Caroline Hedwall, Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, Anna Nordqvist, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Madelene Sagstrom, Maja Stark (Rookie).

NOTES: The first two days of competition will feature four matches of Foursomes followed by four Fourball matches. The event concludes with all 12 players on each team competing in singles matches on Sunday. Teams earn one point for a win and a half-point for a tie. … The U.S. roster has an average age of 25.83 and a combined Solheim Cup record of 24-26-3, compared to 28.25 and 62-43-13 for the European team. … Europe is the two-time defending champion, having also won at Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland in 2019.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: NW Arkansas Championship, Rogers, Ark., Sept 29-Oct. 1

PGA Tour Champions

LAST TOURNAMENT: Sanford International (Steve Stricker)

THIS WEEK: Pure Insurance Championship, Monterey Peninsula, Calif., Sept. 22-24

Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links (Par 72, 6,864 yards)

Purse: $2.3M

Defending Champion: Steve Flesch

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stricker

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: Friday-Saturday, 6-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (GC – Tape Delay)

X: @PUREFirstTee

NOTES: Stricker has won six of his 15 starts this season while already setting a single-season record with just under $4 million in earnings. He has won more than twice as much as No. 2 Bernhard Langer ($1.89M) … Three events remain before the start of the playoffs. … Play will be held at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill for the first two rounds. … Langer holds the tournament scoring record of 198 set in 2017.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Constellation Furyk & Friends, Jacksonville, Fla., Sept. 22-24

LIV Golf League

LAST TOURNAMENT: LIV Golf Bedminster (Individual: Cameron Smith; Team: Ripper GC)

THIS WEEK: LIV Golf Chicago, Rich Harvest Farms, Ill., Sept. 22-24

Course: Rich Harvest Farms (Par 71, 7,401 yards)

Purse: $20M Individual, $5M Team (Winner: $4M Individual, $3M Team)

Defending Champions: Smith (Individual), 4Aces GC (Team)

Season Leaders: Individual, Smith; Team, 4Aces GC

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: Saturday-Sunday 1-6 p.m. ET (CW Network)

Streaming: Friday: 1-6 p.m. ET (CW App)

X: @livgolf_league

NOTES: The three-day event features 12 teams and 48 players competing in a shotgun start beginning at 1:15 p.m. ET daily. … Two regular-season events remain that will determine the Individual Champion and the seeding for the season-ending team championship. Smith, who won the most recent event by seven strokes, can clinch the season-long individual championship with a win and if Talor Gooch finishes outside of the top 3. … Jediah Morgan, James Piot, Chase Koepka and Sihwan Kim are currently in the Drop Zone. Those in the Drop Zone at the end of the season will be relegated out of the league, although they can re-qualify through the Promotions Tournament. … Five teams remain mathematically alive for the top four seeds that will receive first-round byes: 4Aces GC, Torque GC, Stinger GC, Crushers GC and RangeGoats GC.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 13-15

–Field Level Media