Golf Glance: Tiger draws star-studded field to Hero World Challenge

Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

PGA TOUR

LAST TOURNAMENT: The RSM Classic (Adam Svensson)

THIS WEEK: Hero World Challenge, New Providence, Bahamas, Dec. 1-4

Course: Albany (Par 72, 7,449 yards)

Purse: $3.5M (Winner: $1M)

Defending Champion: Viktor Hovland

FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 12-2:30 p.m. (GC), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 12-1 p.m. (GC), 1-5 p.m. (NBC)

Twitter: @HeroWorldChallenge

NOTES: Tournament host Tiger Woods withdrew on Monday due to a foot injury and was replaced by Sepp Straka. … Albany will play host to the event for the seventh consecutive time. … This is an unofficial PGA Tour event that does not award FedEx Cup points. … The 20-player field includes 17 of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. … Straka is among seven players making their event debuts. Only Hovland and Jon Rahm (2018) have won the tournament in their debuts. … The only other previous champion in the field is Jordan Spieth (2014). There are three past champions who now play for LIV Golf and were not invited: Henrik Stenson (2019), Bubba Watson (2015) and Graeme McDowell (2010, 2012) … Hovland carded a final-round 66 to beat Scottie Scheffler by a single stroke last year.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Maui, HI, Jan. 5-9

–Field Level Media