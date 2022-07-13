Golf Glance: The Open returns to iconic St. Andrews

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.

PGA TOUR

LAST TOURNAMENT: Scottish Open (Xander Schauffele)

THIS WEEK: The Open Championship, Fife, Scotland, July 14-17

Course: St. Andrews, Old Course (Par 72, 7,313 yards)

Purse: $14M (Winner: $2.5M)

Defending Champion: Collin Morikawa

FedExCup Leader: Scottie Scheffler

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-4 a.m. ET (Peacock), 4 a.m.-3 p.m. (USA); Saturday, 5-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 4-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)

Twitter: @TheOpen

NOTES: This is the 150th edition of The Open and the 30th time it has been contested at St. Andrews, the most of any course in the rotation. … Three-time Open champion Tiger Woods will play in his first tournament since the PGA Championship. He has claimed two Open titles at St. Andrews. … Cameron Smith is trying to become the first to win the Players and The Open in the same year since Jack Nicklaus in 1978. … World No. 1 Keita Nakajima is among six amateurs in the field. … Woods holds the event scoring record at St. Andrews of 19-under set in 2000. … The Open will be played at Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon the next two years.

BEST BETS: Rory McIlroy (+1000 at BetMGM) has finished in the top-10 of all three previous majors this year. … Schauffele (+1400) is trying to win his first major while also becoming the first player to win three consecutive starts on tour since Dustin Johnson in 2016-17. … Jon Rahm (+1800) finished T3 in last year’s Open. … Jordan Spieth (+1800) has a win at St. Andrews in 2015 among his three top-5s in the event. … Scottie Scheffler (+2000) has a major among four wins this year and finished T8 in his debut in The Open last year. … Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000) has five top-10s in his past six starts on tour and is attempting to become the first player to win consecutive majors since Jordan Spieth in 2015. … Will Zalatoris (+2800) also has top-10s in all three majors this year, finishing runner-up in the last two. … Morikawa’s (+3300) 19-event winless streak is the longest of his career.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: 3M Open, Blaine, Minn., July 21-24

LPGA Tour

LAST TOURNAMENT: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (In Gee Chun)

THIS WEEK: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Mich., July 13-16

Course: Midland Country Club (Par 70, 6,277 yards)

Purse: $2.5M (Winning team split: $607,620)

Defending Champions: Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn

Race to the CME Globe leader: Minjee Lee

HOW TO WATCH

TV: Wednesday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Thursday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. (GC); Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (CBS)

Streaming: Wednesday, 3-6 p.m. ET; Thursday-Friday, 1-4 p.m.; Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC Sports App)

Twitter: @DowGLBI

NOTES: This is a 72-hole event comprised of two-player teams. The first and third rounds will be played in foursomes (alternate shot) while the second and fourth rounds will be fourball (best-ball). The field will be cut to the low 35 teams and ties after 36 holes.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France, July 21-24

Champions Tour

LAST TOURNAMENT: Senior Players Championship (Jerry Kelly)

THIS WEEK: OFF.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Senior Open Championship, Auchterader, Scotland, July 21-24

–Field Level Media