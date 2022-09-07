Golf Glance: Strong field for LPGA’s return to Cincinnati

Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.

PGA TOUR

LAST TOURNAMENT: Tour Championship (Rory McIlroy)

THIS WEEK: OFF

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Fortinet Championship, Napa, Calif., Sept. 15-18

LPGA Tour

LAST TOURNAMENT: Dana Open (Gaby Lopez)

THIS WEEK: Queen City Championship, Cincinnati, Ohio, Sept. 8-11

Course: Kenwood Country Club (Par 72, 6,515 yards)

Purse: $1.75M ($262,500)

Defending Champion: Inaugural Event

Race to the CME Globe leader: Minjee Lee

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (All times Golf Channel)

Streaming: Daily, 8:30 a.m. ET daily (Featured Groups on ESPN+); Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (NBC Sports App)

Twitter: @QueenCityLPGA

NOTES: The LPGA Tour returns to Cincinnati for the first time since the 1989 LPGA Championship. … Kenwood, which played host to the 1963 U.S. Women’s Open, underwent a 36-hole renovation during the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened in the summer of 2021. More than 800 trees were removed and all 18 greens were expanded to their original size. … Seven of the top 10 players in the Race to the CME Globe standings are in the field.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Portland Classic, Portland, Sept. 15-18

Champions Tour

LAST TOURNAMENT: The Ally Challenge (Steve Stricker)

THIS WEEK: Ascension Charity Classic, St. Louis, Sept. 9-11

Course: Norwood Hills Country Club, West Course (Par 71, 6,992 yards)

Purse: $2M (Winner: $300,000)

Defending Champion: David Toms

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: Friday, 1-4 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m. ET (All times Golf Channel)

Twitter: @AscensionCCG

NOTES: This is a 54-hole event featuring a 78-player field, including seven of the top 10 players in the current standings. … Five events remain before the start of the playoffs. … Toms beat Dicky Pride with a par on the first playoff hole last year. … APGA Tour pro Tim O’Neal will make his Champions tour debut after turning 50 on Aug. 3 and receiving a sponsors exemption. Ascension will also play host to the inaugural APGA St. Louis Ascension Classic on Thursday and Friday at Glen Echo Country Club in St. Louis. … Alker and Jerry Kelly are seeking their fourth wins of the season.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Sanford International, Sioux Falls, SD, Sept. 16-18

–Field Level Media