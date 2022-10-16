3 Golden State Warriors who could shock the NBA this season, including Draymond Green

It wasn’t the first time the Golden State Warriors will start a new season off an emphatic championship run. However, it’s very inevitable that NBA fans would see something different in Golden State in the upcoming season. Topping that list is the on-court chemistry of Draymond Green and Jordan Poole following that infamous practice fight.

As for how the Warriors would approach the 2022-23 season as reigning champions once again, it’s hard tell. But looking at the most-notable players and events last season, some of us already have an idea of what to expect from the Dubs.

Indeed, winning is achieved through team effort but on the other hand, it’s also proper to assess the players’ performances. In the history of the NBA, the Warriors have had an array of breakout stars and guys like Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, among others, are living proof. This season, let’s take a look at some of the Warriors players who are presenting a strong case of becoming one as well.

Related: Golden State Warriors standing in Sportsnaut’s NBA power rankings

Andre Iguodala to shine in final season with the Golden State Warriors

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

After copping three NBA titles and a Finals MVP award in his first stint with the Warriors, Andre Iguodala left for the Miami Heat in 2019. He made an epic Golden State return last season and was included in another triumphant championship run. While that was already a story to tell, all eyes are on Iggy this season as the Warriors faithful are yearning to see what the 38-year-old could bring to the table this time.

Iguodala’s stats from the past season don’t say much but it should be taken into account that he’s no stranger to making big things happen. As it stands, Iguodala is coming off a mediocre season with the Warriors, averaging four points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. However, given the amount of championship experience Iguodala has in his resume, the Warriors could be in for a shocking twilight season from the 2015 Finals MVP.

Related: Why the Golden State Warriors shouldn’t trade Draymond Green

Klay Thompson looks to return to form for the Golden State Warriors

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson is set to play his 12th season with the Warriors. As far as numbers go, Thompson did quite alright in his monumental return from injury last season, racking up 20.4 points per outing in 32 games. In the post-season, Thompson had his ups and downs but ultimately, he was still a reliable backcourt for Warriors.

This upcoming season could mark Thompson’s first healthy campaign since 2019. Based on his averages, it appears that Thompson is still lethal in what he does best: shoot 3s. He shot an impressive 38.5% from beyond the arc in both regular season and the playoffs in his comeback, and his 14 points in 17 minutes in the preseason match against the Denver Nuggets proves he had already shaken off the rust. More importantly, Coach Steve Kerr could be ready to go full throttle in launching “The Splash Brothers” this season.

Related: Updated NBA Playoff and Finals predictions

Draymond Green looking to make impact in contract year

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Undeniably, Draymond Green could be looking at a stressful season because of the locker room tension with Poole and the Warriors. But on the other hand, the 32-year-old is also one step ahead in proving people wrong.

Green has always been a consistent performer for the Warriors. He specializes on defense and intangible efforts that cause huge impact on the game. However, the thing that would shock fans about Green this season is the fact that he is able to remain unfazed despite all the drama.

In fact, Green has proven that he deals with off-court issues head on. What’s even more shocking, Green is capable of transitioning negative energy into productivity on the court. And he already gave fans a teaser when he and Poole hugged each other ahead of the Warriors’ preseason finale against the Nuggets.

All the aforementioned Golden State Warriors are given a clean slate this season, and it’s up to them to prove us right or wrong.