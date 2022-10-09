Golden State Warriors schedule: 5 biggest games on 2022-23 slate

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Amid the locker room drama involving Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, the Golden State Warriors will try to keep their focus heading into the upcoming season. The reigning champions’ 2022-23 schedule has been revealed, and the Warriors faithful couldn’t wait for their team’s first regular season game tipoff.

For a quick recap, Golden State was able to wrap up a vengeful 2021-22 season, having finished the campaign with a 53-29 record. The team clinched the 3rd seed in the Western Conference coming off an underwhelming 2020-21 season and made all the way to the franchise’s 5th championship.

Fresh off another triumphant championship run, the Warriors could be looking at an array of epic duels heading into the new season. So, let’s take a look at five of the most thrilling Warriors games on the slate.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Warriors and the Lakers are two of the biggest market teams in the West. Apart from having massive fanbases, those teams also have two of the brightest stars in the league: LeBron James for LA and Stephen Curry for Golden State. Therefore, it’s only fitting that the Warriors will face the Lakers in their Champions Ring Night on Oct. 18.

The Lakers made a couple of changes to their roster this past summer, most notably the addition of Patrick Beverley. On the other hand, nothing is concrete yet as to whether or not Green and Poole will be joining the Warriors in their season opener.

Last season, the Warriors thumped the Lakers in three of their four meetings. They will face each other four times again this season, and Golden State fans will surely be hoping for a sweep this time.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

Last year’s Western Conference first round duel between the Denver Nuggets and the Warriors was a bit one-sided. The Nuggets were on the wrong side of it as Golden State obliterated them in five games. However, it became one of the most talked about series in the playoffs at one point, primarily because of the butt-slapping incident involving Nikola Jokic and Gary Payton II.

With Jokic entering the upcoming season as a two-time reigning MVP, it would be interesting to see how “Joker” will try to beat the reigning champions. Atop that, fans will also be intrigued to witness how the meeting between Jokic and Payton II would play out. Fortunately, it won’t be long before that happens, as the Nuggets will visit Golden State on Oct. 21.

The Nuggets will try to apply the same strategy they used on the Warriors when they beat them in their first three regular season games. Meanwhile, Golden State will have to watch the tape of their fourth and final meeting, where they outclassed Denver.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul is widely regarded as arguably the best point guard of his generation. Undeniably, he’s on the same footing as Curry as far as skill set goes, but the NBA titles set them apart. Curry already has four championships to his name, while Paul still has zero to date. CP3’s Suns have yet to cross paths with Curry’s Warriors in the playoffs, but their 2021-22 regular season clashes were epic.

Phoenix finished the past season as the best team in the NBA with a 64-18 record. Two of those 18 defeats were courtesy of the Warriors. However, Phoenix managed to beat Golden State twice as well in their four meetings. The two teams will take on each other in Golden State’s first away game this season on Oct. 25.

Golden State Warriors @ Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant almost single-handedly put the Memphis Grizzlies back on the map since he arrived in the league. In the process, he’s become one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA at present. That alone is enough reason to tune in to the Warriors vs Grizzlies’ first meeting this season.

Last season, fans indulged in all four matches between Golden State and Memphis. Unfortunately for the Warriors faithful, the Grizzlies thumped their beloved team 3-1. Both teams intensified their brewing rivalry when they locked horns in the second round of the playoffs. This time, the Warriors proved they were the better team after eliminating Morant and the Grizzlies in six games. To add insult to injury, Golden State crushed Memphis in a record-breaking 142-point performance in Game 3.

All told, the burning desire to win will definitely warm the cold winter vibe inside Chase Center when the Warriors face the Grizzlies on Christmas day.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Needless to say, NBA fans would surely mark their calendars for the much-awaited Finals rematch between the Warriors and the Boston Celtics. It can be recalled that Golden State thrashed the C’s in their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2010. As expected, the first meeting between the two teams will be one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the season.

