Golden State Warriors targeting trade for future Hall of Fame icon

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

While the Golden State Warriors are off to a respectable 14-9 start, they’re running out of time to capitalize on Stephen Curry’s championship window. The 36-year-old Curry has his team sitting in fifth place of the Western Conference entering NBA games today, but is this group good enough to help put a fifth NBA Championship ring on the future first-ballot Hall of Famer’s fingers?

We do know that the Warriors have coveted a second superstar to pair with Curry, especially after letting Klay Thompson walk in free agency. So far, they’ve been linked to a Jimmy Butler trade, but now there’s another high-profile superstar mentioned in the latest batch of Warriors trade rumors.

Related: Miami Heat coming closer to Jimmy Butler trade, three frontrunners emerge, including the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors rumors involve LeBron James and Jimmy Butler

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While the latest Golden State Warriors rumors suggest they’re still pursuing an All-Star, sometimes finding a deal is much easier said than done. After all, an opposing team has to be willing to part with star talent, which isn’t always the case early in the season when ticket sales play a major factor in keeping organizations relevant.

Yet, teams can start planting seeds now by having conversations with franchises that could become sellers ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline on February 6. One of the teams the Warriors may be in close contact with is the Los Angeles Lakers as they eye a trade for LeBron James.

That’s no joke. According to ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Warriors are “targeting LeBron James and Jimmy Butler” via trade.

The Warriors have been really active in trying to look for a star player. If Jimmy Butler is available, and the Warriors feel like they need to upgrade, that could be. But who else is on their list? LeBron James. The Warriors have dreamed of pairing LeBron with Steph Curry and Draymond Green since last year. That was before LeBron played with Steve Kerr and Steph Curry and won the gold medal over the summer. So they will definitely monitor the situation and I don’t think they do anything without knowing this door is locked. But I would just say with LeBron, it’s up to him. He has a no trade clause and he has given no indication he wants the Lakers to do anything but upgrade the roster they’ve got, not that he wants to go anywhere. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Get Up

Jimmy Butler and LeBron James are two stars on the Warriors’ radar, per @windhorstespn 👀



Could you see either of them playing in Golden State? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qrInvrqZiE — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 11, 2024

Curry and LeBron each have four NBA championships to their name, and while they also won a gold medal together at the Paris Olympics, perhaps pairing up could deliver another title to strengthen their already impressive basketball resumes.

Related: NBA MVP race 2024-25