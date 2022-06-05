LOOK: Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics wearing ‘end gun violence’ shirts ahead of Game 2

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are making statements ahead of their matchup in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals Sunday evening.

Both teams entered the Chase Center during pre-game warm-ups wearing “end gun violence” t-shirts as a statement against the mass shootings we have seen ravage the United States.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Celtics lead man Ime Udoka could also be seen wearing the shirts during their pre-game press conferences.

Warriors and Celtics are wearing "End Gun Violence" shirts ahead of Game 2 pic.twitter.com/OjtwLC3S0Y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 5, 2022

“Awareness and change needs to happen,” Udoka told reporters ahead of the game.

An outspoken advocate for gun control, Kerr made waves with his comments about the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, back in May 24. The shooting took place at an elementary school, killing 19 students and two teachers. He also opened up about the American-centric issue plaguing our society ahead of Game 2.

Steve Kerr says both teams will be wearing “End Gun Violence” shirts before the game pic.twitter.com/SG0d8Ydbhv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 5, 2022

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are taking on one another Sunday night in San Francisco. On the court, Boston can take a stranglehold on the series with a win after defeating Golden State in Game 1. The Warriors can even the series with a win.

Off the court, both teams are aware of the recent mass shootings in the United States. That includes two more within the past 24 hours, taking a total of at least six lives in Pennsylvania and Tennessee.