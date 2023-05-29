Golden State Warriors GM decision reportedly could come very soon

The Golden State Warriors reportedly could have a decision on the future of President and General Manager Bob Myers as early as Tuesday.

In 2022, the Golden State Warriors were able to lock up their fourth NBA championship in the last eight years. It was a moment that solidified the team’s place as the league’s lone dynasty and stamped the franchise’s place in NBA history.

Related: NBA games today – Get watch times and odds for tonight’s NBA matchups

However, this season things went very differently. Drama consumed the locker room from the start after Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole. The team was poor on the road, they struggled defensively and battled injuries and other issues. Despite a strong finish to the season, their run to repeat was cut short in the semifinals by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, they enter the summer with many questions about what their roster should look like going forward. However, before the Golden State Warriors can reshape their team, they must figure out if Bob Myers will be back.

The 48-year-old is the architect of their dynasty and his contract expires in June. Recent rumors have suggested he is leaning toward leaving, but he also reportedly has a record-breaking offer from the team on the table.

Bob Myers decision on Golden State Warriors’ future likely to come this week

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Whatever way things go, a decision could come very soon. On Monday, NBA insider Marc Stein spoke about the latest on the situation and explained why Golden State Warriors fans could get a resolution on Myers’ future this week.

“Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers was initially scheduled to meet with the media last week for his annual end-of-season press conference. That session has been pushed into this week — not by accident. It’s believed that Myers doesn’t want to sit down at an interview podium until his decision about staying with the Warriors or walking away from his post is both made and ready to be shared with the public. We could have clarity as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.” – Marc Stein

The veteran NBA reporter believes that Myers is likely to take a break from the sport and that former Golden State Warriors lottery pick Mike Dunleavy Jr. is likely to succeed Myers as head of basketball operations.