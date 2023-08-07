Golden returns in revamped GODSENT lineup

Credit: Cameron Clark, York Daily Record, York Daily Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Maikil “Golden” Selim returns from coaching to the active roster in a revamped all-Swedish GODSENT lineup.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team retained Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora and Erik “ztr” Gustafsson and added Johan “Hype” Engblom and Jonatan “bobeksde” Persson.

Kevin “Kevve” Bohlin takes the coaching reins from Golden, who returns to competition for the first time in more than a year.

We are back! ??? Ready to compete with our ???? 2.0 roster, say hello to our team: Bobeksde, Hype, Plopski, Ztr, Golden and Kevve as our new coach! ??#GODMODE pic.twitter.com/7LzSXHF5hv — GODSENT (@GODSENT) August 6, 2023

Golden, 29, most recently played for Savage in 2022 following long stints with Fnatic and Cloud9.

Hype is a 22-year-old AWPer who previously played with 00 Prospects, Lilmix and AURA, among others. bobeksde is a 19-year-old rifler who spent time with the same three teams since 2021.

–Field Level Media