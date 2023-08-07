fbpx
Sportsnaut
Published August 7, 2023

Golden returns in revamped GODSENT lineup

All esports players expertly move their mouses during the York County School of Technology esports practice, February 19, 2020. Ydr Cc 3 10 20 York Tech Esports
Credit: Cameron Clark, York Daily Record, York Daily Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Maikil “Golden” Selim returns from coaching to the active roster in a revamped all-Swedish GODSENT lineup.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team retained Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora and Erik “ztr” Gustafsson and added Johan “Hype” Engblom and Jonatan “bobeksde” Persson.

Kevin “Kevve” Bohlin takes the coaching reins from Golden, who returns to competition for the first time in more than a year.

Golden, 29, most recently played for Savage in 2022 following long stints with Fnatic and Cloud9.

Hype is a 22-year-old AWPer who previously played with 00 Prospects, Lilmix and AURA, among others. bobeksde is a 19-year-old rifler who spent time with the same three teams since 2021.

–Field Level Media

