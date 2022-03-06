Golden Knights aim to build momentum against Senators

Mar 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

After regaining their scoring touch in a 5-4 victory at Anaheim, the Vegas Golden Knights will attempt to put together a winning streak for the first time in almost a month when they host the Ottawa Senators on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Vegas, in third place in the Pacific Division and clinging to a playoff spot in the Western Conference by two points, hasn’t put together back-to-back victories since winning three in a row from Jan. 29 to Feb. 8.

The Golden Knights scored just 15 goals over an eight-game span before breaking out in the win over the Ducks on Friday night. Nicolas Roy snapped a 15-game streak without a goal, scoring two to highlight a four-goal second period as Vegas built a 5-2 lead and then held on to defeat Anaheim.

“Huge,” Roy said of the win. “I think this time of year it’s important to get as many points as we can. We needed to bounce back from (a 5-2 home loss to Boston on Thursday) and we were able to do that.”

Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said he felt it was just a matter of time before his team broke out of its offensive slump.

“We were due,” DeBoer said. “Some of those guys were due. They went to the right places in order to score.

“We’ve been losing some one-goal games. We’ve been losing some games where we’ve scored only one or two goals. This is a three-goal league. If you score three you have a chance to win. It took us five tonight. We’ll take it.”

Before the victory, Vegas — the overwhelming preseason favorite to win the Pacific Division and challenge Colorado in the Western Conference — fell briefly below the playoff line after Dallas rallied for a 4-3 overtime victory at Winnipeg.

“It was huge win for us,” Michael Amadio said after registering his first career three-point game. “We found a few different ways to score and get on the scoresheet. It was a big game for us moving forward.”

Next up is an Ottawa team that will be playing the second game of a back-to-back that started with an ugly 8-5 loss at Arizona on Saturday.

The Senators fell behind 4-0 in the first 33 minutes, rallied to take a 5-4 lead and then allowed the final four goals of the game — all in the third period. Arizona center Nick Schmaltz had two goals and five assists to become the first player in franchise history to record seven points in a game.

Left wing Parker Kelly scored two goals and defenseman Thomas Chabot had three assists for Ottawa, which suffered its fourth straight loss.

“It stings a lot,” Chabot said. “We’ve had the two losses to start the trip and we wanted to play a really strong game tonight. Obviously, not the start we wanted but for us to battle back and put five in the back of the net and have the lead early in the third … that game stings a lot for sure.”

“You lose, you’ve lost four in a row, you’ve got to get to work,” said Ottawa coach D.J. Smith. “You know what, there’s no better (way) than to go in and play a real good team in Vegas and win one in their building.”

–Field Level Media