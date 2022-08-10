Golden Guardians move on from LOL GM Danan Flander

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Golden Guardians parted ways with its League of Legends general manager Danan Flander on Wednesday.

Flander took over as GM during the 2019 LCS season. He led Golden Guardians to five LCS playoff appearances, including a 2020 run that saw it come two series shy of the League World Championship.

“We want to thank (Flander) for his diligence, dogged pursuit of success, and tremendous attention to detail in his four years with us,” the organization said in a statement. “We believe a change at GM was needed to find the success we are looking for next year and beyond. We will begin a search for our next general manger immediately.”

The team is currently 13-21 this season after participating in the LCS Spring and Summer Splits. After earning the No. 6 seed in the spring playoffs, it was swept by Cloud9 in the first round.

Golden Guardians is currently contending for a spot in the summer playoffs.

