Golden 1 Center: What you need to know to make it a great day

Golden 1 Center is one of the newest NBA stadiums around, home to the Sacramento Kings and a great place for any basketball fan to visit. Before stepping inside, here’s everything you need to know about the Golden 1 Center.

Where is Golden 1 Center located?

Golden 1 Center is in Sacramento, California. The address is 500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento, CA 95814.

Who plays at Golden 1 Center?

The Sacramento Kings play at Golden 1 Center.

What is the capacity of the Golden 1 Center?

The capacity at Golden 1 Center is 17,608, which is the number of seats they have.

What time do the doors open at Golden 1 Center?

Golden 1 Center doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the Golden 1 Center?

The Golden 1 Center parking, you can expect to pay $7 to $15. We recommend purchasing pre-paid parking passes online for Golden 1 Center events and Kings games through the SacPark website.

Can you watch warm-ups of the Sacramento Kings play at Golden 1 Center?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots in at Golden 1 Center before the game. You can watch from where your seat is located. You aren’t allowed to head to the floor and meet the players unless you are sitting in that area and have floor seats.

What can you bring into Golden 1 Center?

Golden 1 Center allows bags no larger than 8″x6″1″. Bags accepted as medical bags must be searched and tagged by a security supervisor.

Is Golden 1 Center cashless?

Golden 1 Center is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Golden 1 Center?

Suites at Golden 1 Center cost between $1,000- $18,000 depending on the event and game. Suites at the Golden 1 Center feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Golden 1 Center.

A Loft at Golden 1 Center is perfect for small gatherings. Located on the lowest suite level, the Lofts include 8-10 tickets.

Located on the main suite level, Bridge Lofts are the perfect fit for a group of 8.

Luxury Suites at Golden 1 Center are on the main suite level, the fifth floor of the arena.

What is there to eat at Golden 1 Center?

There are some delicious spots to eat at Golden 1 Center. We have listed where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the arena if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any game.