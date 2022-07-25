Going Camping: Miami Dolphins

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have a fresh outlook, new head coach and a familiar question: How far can Tua Tagovailoa’s arm take them?

While the Bills are still the favorite to win the AFC East, Miami has the offensive pieces to at least challenge Buffalo for the division crown. But after relatively average performances throughout his first two years in the league, does Tagovailoa have what it takes to put these weapons to use?

Training camp location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Baptist Health Training Complex

Rookie report date: July 19

Veteran report date: July 26

Key acquisitions: WR Tyreek Hill, RB Chase Edmonds, WR Cedrick Wilson, QB Teddy Bridgewater, CB Keion Crossen, OG Connor Williams, OT Terron Armstead, RB Sony Michel, RB Raheem Mostert

Key losses: WR DeVante Parker, RB Phillip Lindsay, WR Albert Wilson, OT Jesse Davis, QB Jacoby Brissett, WR Mack Hollins, RB Duke Johnson

The Dolphins are coming off their second consecutive winning season, but in somewhat shocking fashion, head coach Brian Flores was fired in January. Miami got off to a rough 1-7 start before rattling off seven straight wins. Mike McDaniel is at the helm after serving as the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive coordinator last season. Bringing in one of the best deep threats in the game in Tyreek Hill could be huge for Tua Tagovailoa’s development — not to mention McDaniel’s run-first scheme — and signing Cedrik Wilson, who had 602 yards and six touchdowns last season, also vastly improved the receiving corps.

Throwing the ball downfield isn’t going to come overnight for Tagovailoa. It’s good he has Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert to work with in the short game. For once, it seems like the Dolphins could be an offensive powerhouse, but the defense is lacking the same level of playmakers.

–WEEK 1 IN FOCUS

Dolphins vs. Patriots 1 p.m. ET

Line: Dolphins -2.5 (FanDuel)

Total: 44.5 points

The Dolphins have won four out of their past five home games against New England, and a Patriots defense that has a new look is going to have to go up against what seems to be one of the better offenses in the AFC in Week 1. That’s certainly far from the best-case scenario for New England, which begins the season as an underdog.

–A PICK CONCERNING PICKS

Tua Tagovailoa was tied for the 11th-higest interception percentage in the league last season, and considering he’s likely to going to be throwing the ball a lot more, the +2000 odds (FanDuel) he has to throw the most interceptions in the regular season ($100 bet would net $2,000 profit) is an interesting high-risk, high-reward bet.

–Field Level Media