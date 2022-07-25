Going Camping: Green Bay Packers

Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Again one win away from representing the NFC in the Super Bowl, the Green Bay Packers experienced another rollercoaster of an offseason.

Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay was up in the air after a “last dance” theme and retirement talk, but he instead signed a record deal just before one of the best receivers in franchise history was shipped to Las Vegas.

Training camp location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Nitschke Field

Rookie report date: July 22

Veteran report date: July 26

Key acquisitions: WR Sammy Watkins, P Pat O’Donnell, DL Jarran Reed, CB Keisean Nixon

Key losses: WR Davante Adams, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, OG Lucas Patrick, LB Oren Burks, CB Chandon Sullivan, P Corey Bojorquez, DE Za’Darius Smith

There might be more of an emphasis on the running game this season for the Packers, who have the second-worst receiving corps personnel, according to Pro Football Focus. There’s no replacement for a guy like Davante Adams, but Sammy Watkins will do his best alongside Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and rookie Christian Watson.

Luckily Green Bay retained essentially all of its defensive core while adding Jarran Reed to the defensive line. With one of the best secondaries in the league, the Packers should be able to hold opposing receivers in check to help make up for the faults they have on the offensive side.

–WEEK 1 IN FOCUS

Packers at Vikings 4:25 p.m. ET

Line: Packers -2 (FanDuel)

Total: 48.5

Green Bay has the cornerbacks to contain Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, and if the front seven can limit Dalvin Cook, the Packers will coast victory. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon should also be able to move the ball on the ground at will against a Minnesota defense that allowed 130.7 rushing yards per game last season.

–THE ADAMS EFFECT

With no Davante Adams, taking Aaron Rodgers to throw under 30.5 touchdowns at -112 (FanDuel) is a statistically sound bet ($112 bet would net $100 profit). Adams has been the target for at least 29 percent of Rodgers’ touchdowns in three of the last four seasons, including a whopping 52 percent mark during the 2017-18 campaign.

–Field Level Media