GODSENT reach Spring American Showdown by sweeping EG

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

GODSENT became the first team to book a semifinal berth at the BLAST Premier: Spring American Showdown with a convincing win over Evil Geniuses on Wednesday.

In the event’s first quarterfinal match, GODSENT won 2-0 over the Geniuses to stay alive for the $20,000 first-place prize — but more importantly a spot in the BLAST Premier: Spring Finals in June.

Eight teams are competing in the Spring American Showdown with all matches in the best-of-three format. The Spring Final champion will earn $200,000 and a spot in the $1 million BLAST Premier World Final 2022 in December. Six teams have qualified so far: FaZe Clan, NAVI, Team Vitality, G2, OG and BIG.

In Wednesday’s opening map GODSENT broke open a close battle with a 7-1 ending run, good for a 16-8 victory on Overpass. In similar fashion, GODSENT used a match-clinching 8-2 spurt to take Mirage 16-11 in advancing.

Eduardo “dumau” Wolkmer led GODSENT’s all-Brazilian lineup with 50 kills and a plus-18 kills-to-deaths differential. William “RUSH” Wierzba of the United States starred for the Geniuses with 41 kills and a plus-9 K/D differential in defeat.

The Spring American Showdown continues with one quarterfinal match Thursday as FURIA Esports battle ATK.

BLAST: Premier Spring American Showdown prize pool:

1. $20,000, 1,600 BLAST Premier points, berth in Spring Finals — TBD

2. $12,500, 800 BLAST Premier points — TBD

3-4. $7,500, 500 BLAST Premier points — TBD

5-8. $5,000, 150 BLAST Premier points — Evil Geniuses, TBD

–Field Level Media