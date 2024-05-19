Rival GMs convinced New York Mets will trade two of their All-Stars in the near future

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

After moving from Buck Showalter to manager Carlos Mendoza, the New York Mets haven’t noticed much change in their winning percentage. Last year, they won 46% of their games; this year, they’re winning 44% entering play today.

But unlike last year, the Mets didn’t go all out this past offseason, spending massive amounts of money to try buying a World Series. They knew this year would be a bit of a down year.

However, that didn’t prevent team president David Stearns from adding six-time All-Star slugger J.D. Martinez after sitting unsigned for several months as a free agent. Martinez, who was inked to a one-year, $12 million contract, has responded with a strong season.

J.D. Martinez stats (2024): .315/.359/.466/.825, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 141 OPS+

But he’s not expected to re-sign with the Mets next season, and depending on how they perform between now and the July 30 MLB trade deadline, Martinez could be shipped out of town.

MLB GMs expect New York Mets’ Pete Alonso and J.D. Martinez to hit trade block

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, both Martinez and Pete Alonso are expected to be made available in trade negotiations over the next two months.

“While the Mets say they still have intentions of being a playoff team this year, GMs remain convinced the Mets will still make first baseman Pete Alonso and DH J.D. Martinez available in talks before the July 30 trade deadline.” USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on New York Mets’ trade plans

Like Martinez, Alonso is set to become an unrestricted free agent once the season concludes. The three-time All-Star may not be an on-base wizard, but he’s one of the best home run hitters in baseball. The 29-year-old would help improve a lot of MLB lineups thanks to his otherworldly ability to smack home runs out of the park, and he’s expected to have a lot of interest, both as a trade target, and later in free agency.

