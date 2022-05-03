fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published May 3, 2022

GM: Mike Yeo will not coach Flyers next season

Sportsnaut
Feb 1, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers assistant head coach John Torchetti and interim head coach Mike Yeo behind the bench during the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Yeo will not be the coach of the Philadelphia Flyers next season, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced Tuesday.

“I met with Mike (on Monday) and advised him he won’t be our head coach for next season,” Fletcher said.

Yeo, 48, was named the team’s interim head coach on Dec. 6 after Alain Vigneault was fired following the Flyers’ 8-10-4 start to the season.

Philadelphia posted a 17-36-7 record under Yeo’s watch. The Flyers finished last in the Metropolitan Division, while their 61 points were the fourth fewest in the league behind the Montreal Canadiens (55), Arizona Coyotes (57) and expansion Seattle Kraken (60).

Yeo owns a 263-217-62 coaching record in 542 games with the Minnesota Wild (2011-16), St. Louis Blues (2016-19) and Flyers.

–Field Level Media

Share: