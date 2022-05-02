Gleyber Torres brings runs as Yanks edge Jays for 10th straight win

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Gleyber Torres hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the top of the ninth inning as the surging New York Yankees pushed their winning streak to 10 games with a 3-2 victory over the host Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

Giancarlo Stanton opened the ninth with a single to center off Yimi Garcia (0-2), and pinch runner Tim Locastro stole second. After Garcia retired former Blue Jays player Josh Donaldson and fanned Aaron Hicks, Torres gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead by lining a first-pitch curveball to center field to easily score Locastro.

The Yankees have a double-digit winning streak for the second straight season. They also won 13 straight last August.

Torres supplied New York’s other two runs as well, swatting a two-run homer in the fourth inning. The Yankees are off to a 17-6 start, their best since opening 2003 with 19 wins in 23 games.

Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman had RBI hits in the bottom of the fourth for Toronto, which dropped to 9-3 in one-run games this season. George Springer and Bichette had two hits apiece, but Toronto was 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

New York left-hander Jordan Montgomery allowed two runs on six hits with five strikeouts in five-plus innings, and four relievers followed.

Jonathan Loaisiga entered in the sixth after a leadoff single by Bichette. Loaisiga walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on four pitches but got Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to hit into a double play, then fanned Chapman to end the inning.

In the seventh, Miguel Castro left with runners on second and third with two out, and Clay Holmes (2-0) came on to retire Springer to end the threat.

He also worked the eighth, giving up two singles but ending the rally by getting Chapman to hit into a double play.

Chad Green fanned two in a perfect ninth inning for his first save. He used his curveball to get Alejandro Kirk on a called strike three, blew a fastball by Santiago Espinal for a strikeout and retired Raimel Tapia on a fly ball.

Toronto’s Ross Stripling allowed two runs on five hits in four innings. He struck out three and walked none.

Torres put the Yankees up 2-0 when he lifted a 1-1 fastball over the right-center field fence for his third homer. It came after a single by Donaldson.

Springer opened the home fourth with a single and easily scored from first on Bichette’s double to the warning track in left. After Bichette moved to third on a groundout, Chapman ripped a single just over the reach of Torres at second.

