Gladiators top Reign to win OWL Kickoff Clash

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Gladiators held on for a 4-0 win over the Atlanta Reign to capture the all-important OWL Kickoff Clash tournament on Sunday.

Los Angeles notched its place in history with a 2-0 win in Map 1, a 4-3 win in Map 2 and a 3-0 win in Map 3 over the Reign. It was a great moment for a Gladiators squad that faced plenty of competition for the title.

Here are the final standings, including regular-season results:

WEST:

1. San Francisco Shock (6-0, 6 points)

2. Dallas Fuel (5-1, 5 points)

3. Los Angeles Gladiators (4-2, 4 points)

4. Florida Mayhem (4-2, 4 points)

5. Houston Outlaws (4-2, 4 points)

6. Toronto Defiant (4-2, 4 points)

7. Atlanta Reign (3-3, 3 points)

8. Washington Justice (3-3, 3 points)

EAST

1. Hangzhou Spark (5-1, 5 points)

2. Shanghai Dragons (5-1, 5 points)

3. Seoul Dynasty (4-2, 4 points)

4. Philadelphia Fusion (3-3, 3 points)

–Field Level Media