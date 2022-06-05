Gladiators top Reign to win OWL Kickoff Clash

The Los Angeles Gladiators held on for a 4-0 win over the Atlanta Reign to capture the all-important OWL Kickoff Clash tournament on Sunday.
Los Angeles notched its place in history with a 2-0 win in Map 1, a 4-3 win in Map 2 and a 3-0 win in Map 3 over the Reign. It was a great moment for a Gladiators squad that faced plenty of competition for the title.
Here are the final standings, including regular-season results:
WEST:
1. San Francisco Shock (6-0, 6 points)
2. Dallas Fuel (5-1, 5 points)
3. Los Angeles Gladiators (4-2, 4 points)
4. Florida Mayhem (4-2, 4 points)
5. Houston Outlaws (4-2, 4 points)
6. Toronto Defiant (4-2, 4 points)
7. Atlanta Reign (3-3, 3 points)
8. Washington Justice (3-3, 3 points)
EAST
1. Hangzhou Spark (5-1, 5 points)
2. Shanghai Dragons (5-1, 5 points)
3. Seoul Dynasty (4-2, 4 points)
4. Philadelphia Fusion (3-3, 3 points)
