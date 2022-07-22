Gladiators, Shock reach Overwatch upper bracket final

The Los Angeles Gladiators and San Francisco Shock won upper bracket semifinal matches on Thursday in the Overwatch League Midseason Madness tournament.
The Gladiators beat the Hangzhou Spark 3-2 to advance to the upper bracket final Friday against the Shock, who swept the Shanghai Dragons 3-0 late Thursday night. The winner will advance to the Grand Final on Saturday. The loser will get a second chance to reach the final Saturday, with a match against the lower bracket winner.
On Thursday, the Gladiators rallied from a 2-1 deficit to take the final two maps, 1-0 on Colosseo and 2-0 on Ilios. The Shock beat the Dragons 2-1 on Oasis, 2-1 on Eichenwalde and 3-2 on Circuit Royal.
The Philadelphia Fusion defeated the Florida Mayhem 3-2 in the lower bracket, setting up the Fusion for a match against the Spark on Friday. Philadelphia needed to rally from a 2-1 deficit to beat Florida, winning the New Queen Street map 1-0 and Lijiang Tower 2-1.
The Atlanta Reign handled the Houston Outlaws 3-1 and will face the Dragons on Friday. Atlanta lost the first map, Oasis, 2-0, then finished with a 2-1 victory on King’s Row, a 3-2 triumph on Dorado and a 1-0 win on Colosseo.
With their second losses in the double-elimination event, Florida and Houston were eliminated.
Friday’s matches:
Philadelphia Fusion vs. Hangzhou Spark
Atlanta Reign vs. Shanghai Dragons
Los Angeles Gladiators vs. San Francisco Shock
Fusion-Spark winner vs. Reign-Dragons winner
Midseason Madness prize pool, league points:
1st place, $500,000, 4 points, TBA
2nd place, $250,000, 3 points, TBA
3rd place, $125,000, 2 points, TBA
4th place, $75,000, 1 point, TBA
5th-6th place, $25,000, 1 point, TBA
7th-8th place, no money, 1 point, Florida Mayhem, Houston Outlaws
9th-12th place, no money, 1 point, Seoul Dynasty, Toronto Defiant, Dallas Fuel, London Spitfire
–Field Level Media