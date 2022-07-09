Gladiators roll to sweep at Midseason Madness qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Gladiators swept and the Houston Outlaws kept pace in the West division with a win Saturday at the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness qualifiers.

The Gladiators (10-2) swept the Florida Mayhem while the Outlaws (9-3) had to rally past the Boston Uprising 3-2.

Washington Justice defeated the Vancouver Titans 3-2 in Saturday’s other West match.

Qualifying for the Midseason Madness tournament continues through Sunday, with double-elimination bracket play scheduled for the following week.

The Gladiators opened with a 1-0 win on New Queen Street, took Dorado 3-1 and clinched with a 3-2 win on Eichenwalde.

The Outlaws dropped the opener to the Uprising, 1-0 on Colosseo. Houston responded 3-1 on Dorado but the Uprising took Midtown 4-3. The Outlaws tossed shutouts on the next two maps, 2-0 on Lijiang Tower and 1-0 on New Queen Street to clinch.

The Justice also had to rally after dropping New Queen Street 1-0 to the Titans. The Justice replied with a 1-0 on Circuit Royal and then 3-0 on Midtown. The Titans won 2-0 on Ilios before the Justice clinched on Colosseo, 1-0.

West action continues Sunday with two matches:

–Boston Uprising vs. New York Excelsior

–London Spitfire vs. Dallas Fuel

Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock 12-0, +28, 13 points

2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 10-2, +22, 13

3. Houston Outlaws, 9-3, +9, 10

4. Dallas Fuel, 8-3, +11, 10

5. London Spitfire, 8-3, +8, 8

6. Atlanta Reign, 7-5, +7, 8

7. Florida Mayhem, 6-6, +1, 7

8. Toronto Defiant, 6-6, -2, 7

9. Washington Justice, 5-7, -3, 6

10. Boston Uprising, 3-8, -9, 3

11. New York Excelsior, 1-10, -18, 1

12. Paris Eternal, 1-11, -25, 1

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-12, -29, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 9-2, +19, 12 points

2. Shanghai Dragons, 9-3, +9, 10

3. Hangzhou Spark, 8-3, +13, 9

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 5-6, -1, 7

5. Chengdu Hunters, 5-7, -3, 5

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 3-8, -11, 3

7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-11, -26, 1

–Field Level Media