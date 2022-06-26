Gladiators keep rolling with win over Outlawks

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Gladiators swept the Houston Outlaws 3-0 on Sunday in West Region play of Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness qualifying competition to continue their dominant stretch of play in June.

The Gladiators kicked off the month by winning the Kickoff Clash Tournament and currently sit at 7-2 in Midseason Madness action. Los Angeles sits in second place in the West behind the San Francisco Shock, who are 10-0 after beating the Florida Mayhem 3-1 on Sunday.

After the Gladiators secured a 1-0 win on New Queen Street, they narrowly edged Houston on Watchpoint: Gibraltar, winning 4-3 before a 1-0 victory on Eichenwalde to claim the victory.

Boston Uprising beat Paris Eternal 3-0 in the other West Region matchup to improve to 3-6. Boston currently sits below the cutoff just behind the Washington Justice, who have five points compared to the Uprising’s two.

In Sunday’s only two East Region contests, the Hangzhou Spark cruised past the Shanghai Dragons 3-0 and the Los Angeles Valiant edged the Guangzhou Charge 3-1.

Qualifying for the Midseason Madness tournament continues through July 10, with double-elimination bracket play the following week.

Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock 10-0, +23, 11 points

2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 7-2, +15, 10

3. Dallas Fuel, 7-3, +10, 9

4. Houston Outlaws, 6-3, +6, 7

5. Atlanta Reign, 6-4, +5, 7

6. London Spitfire, 6-3, +4, 6

7. Florida Mayhem, 5-5, +3, 6

8. Toronto Defiant, 5-4, +1, 6

9. Washington Justice, 4-5, -1, 5

10. Boston Uprising, 3-6, -7, 2

11. New York Excelsior, 1-8, -16, 1

12. Paris Eternal, 1-8, -18, 1

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-10, -25, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 6-2, +10, 9 points

2. Hangzhou Spark, 7-1, +14, 8

3. Shanghai Dragons, 5-3, -2, 6

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 3-5, -1, 5

5. Los Angeles Valiant, 3-5, -2, 3

6. Chengdu Hunters, 3-5, -3, 3

7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-7, -16, 1

