Gladiators, Dragons, Spark sweep into Midseason Madness upper bracket

The Los Angeles Gladiators, Shanghai Dragons and Hangzhou Spark all swept their opponents on Tuesday night to secure spots in the upper bracket semifinals of the Overwatch League Midseason Madness tournament.

The Gladiators cruised past the Houston Outlaws 3-0, while the Dragons bested the Dallas Fuel in three consecutive matches. Seoul Dynasty elected to play the Spark and paid the price, as Hangzhou pulled off the upset without dropping a match.

Los Angeles captured a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower before it tied 3-3 with Houston on Midtown. The Gladiators pulled off a narrow 3-2 victory on Dorado before capping off the sweep on New Queen Street.

Shanghai had a much easier time with Dallas, winning 2-1 on Oasis, and following with a 3-0 victory on Midtown and a 3-2 finish on Circuit Royal.

The Spark won 2-1 on Ilois and 4-3 on Eichenwalde before coming back from a 2-0 deficit on Dorado to win 3-2. Hangzhou will face the Gladiators in the next round of the tournament Thursday.

In other action, the San Francisco Shock beat the London Spitfire 3-1 to land a date with the Dragons in the upper bracket semifinals Thursday. London opened the game with a 2-1 win on Ilois, but dropped the next three matches as the Shock picked up the gentleman’s sweep.

The winner of the double-elimination tournament will win $500,000 and four league points. The Grand Final will be held Sunday.

Midseason Madness prize pool, league points:

1st place, $500,000, 4 points, TBA

2nd place, $250,000, 3 points, TBA

3rd place, $125,000, 2 points, TBA

4th place, $75,000, 1 point, TBA

5th-6th place, $25,000, 1 point, TBA

7th-8th place, no money, 1 point, TBA

9th-12th place, no money, 1 point, TBA

