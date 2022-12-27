GK Pedro Gallese reaches two-year deal with Orlando City SC

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese agreed to terms on a two-year contract that runs through the 2024 season and has an option on the 2025 campaign.

Financial terms were not disclosed by Orlando City SC on Tuesday.

“Pedro has been an important part of our club’s success over his three years in Orlando and we’re very excited to agree to a deal that will see him remain with us for the foreseeable future,” Orlando City general manager Luiz Muzzi said.

“We believe he is one of the most talented goalkeepers, not only in our league, but in the world and we are happy to have him representing our club, our city and our fans.”

Gallese, 32, has recorded 19 clean sheets in 73 career MLS matches (all starts) since he joined the Lions ahead of the 2020 season from Peruvian side Alianza Lima. He had nine clean sheets in 32 matches last season for Orlando City SC.

–Field Level Media