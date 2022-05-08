Gilles Simon to retire from tennis at year’s end

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Gilles Simon, who reached No. 6 in the world tennis rankings, is retiring at the end of the season.

“It was a magical, wonderful and extraordinary adventure,” Simon posted to social media on Saturday. “It will stop at the end of the year. A huge THANK YOU to everyone who made it possible. There is no sadness, no regret. Just the will to put everything I have left. On every game, until the end.”

Simon, 37, debuted on the ATP Tour in October 2004 and won 14 titles. He has 498 tour wins and, with two more, would become the 11th active player to reach 500, according to the ATP Tour.

He currently is ranked No. 158 and has played a limited schedule this year with a 1-3 record. He reached No. 6 in January 2009.

Another veteran French player, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, announced last month that he will retire after this year’s French Open.

–Field Level Media