New York Giants’ Kadarius Toney (hamstring) doubtful vs. Cowboys

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney did not participate in practice for the second straight day Saturday and is doubtful to play in Monday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Toney, 23, has been nursing a sore hamstring since the preseason. He was limited to seven snaps in New York’s 21-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11 and 28 snaps — with two catches for zero yards — in a 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday.

Rookie receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and cornerbacks Justin Layne (concussion), Nick McCloud (hamstring) and Aaron Robinson (appendix) have been ruled out versus the Cowboys.

Starting defensive tackle Leonard Williams (knee) is considered doubtful, while linebackers Azeez Ojulari (calf) and rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) are questionable to face Dallas.

–Field Level Media