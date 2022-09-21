Giants use bullpen to hold down Rockies

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

David Villar homered, Austin Slater and Thairo Estrada had two hits each, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 in Denver on Tuesday night.

Tyler Rogers (3-4), one of six relievers to pitch for San Francisco, got the win and Jarlin Garcia came on with two outs in the ninth for his first save.

C.J. Cron homered among his three hits and Alan Trejo had two hits for Colorado (64-84).

Lefty Carlos Rodon initially was slated to start for the Giants (71-77), but a blister on his pitching hand pushed him back to Friday night.

San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler opted for a bullpen game and started John Brebbia, who pitched one inning.

The Giants got on the board after two scoreless innings. Joey Bart led off the third with a ball to deep left-center field that Yonathan Daza misplayed into a three-base error. Mike Yastrzemski followed with a single to bring home Bart with the first run of the game.

Kyle Freeland got a flyout and double-play ball to end the inning.

San Francisco added on in the sixth. Slater, Estrada and Evan Longoria hit one-out doubles to right-center field to bring home two more runs.

Freeland (9-10) left after allowing three runs — two earned — on five hits over six innings.

Colorado got one back in the bottom of the inning when Cron hit a two-out homer off Sean Hjelle, his 29th homer of the year.

Villar led off the seventh with his sixth homer of the year, off Jake Bird. Bart followed with a single and scored on Slater’s double to make it 5-1.

The Rockies rallied in the eighth. Trejo led off with a single to chase Hjelle, Ryan McMahon drew a walk from Thomas Szapucki and, after a forceout, Cron doubled off the top of the wall in center to drive in two.

The two RBIs gave Cron a career-high 101 for the season.

Estrada’s RBI single in the ninth gave the Giants a three-run lead.

–Field Level Media