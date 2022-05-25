Giants thump Mets behind Evan Longoria’s 2 HRs

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Longoria’s first two homers provided the bookends in a nine-run outburst over the first two innings Wednesday afternoon by the San Francisco Giants, who remained red-hot in a 9-3 rout over the visiting New York Mets.

The Giants won the final two games of the three-game series. They snapped a five-game losing streak Tuesday by earning a rollercoaster 13-12 win in which they blew a six-run lead and overcame deficits in the eighth and ninth innings.

The series loss was just the second of the season for the Mets, whose team-record streak of 14 consecutive wins following a loss ended. It was tied for the third-longest such streak in major league history.

Longoria, who didn’t debut until May 11 while recovering from surgery on his right index finger, hit a three-run homer with one out in the first against Thomas Szapucki (0-1), who was making his first major league start.

Joc Pederson, who had a career-high three homers and eight RBIs on Tuesday, hit a two-run homer two batters later.

Wilmer Flores laced an RBI double with one out in the second, after which Mike Yastrzemski and Longoria hit back-to-back homers to chase Szapucki. The left-hander is the first Mets’ pitcher to give up nine runs over 1 1/3 innings or less since Ron Darling surrendered nine runs (five earned) in two-thirds of an inning against the Cincinnati Reds on July 19, 1988.

Szapucki gave up seven hits and walked three while striking out two.

A quartet of Mets relievers limited the Giants to one hit over the final 6 2/3 innings.

The early cushion was more than enough for Jakob Junis (2-1), who earned the win after allowing two runs on three hits and one walk, with four strikeouts over six innings.

Brandon Nimmo had an RBI fielder’s choice in the third and Francisco Lindor homered in the sixth for the Mets, who added their final run in the eighth when Nimmo tripled and scored on a groundout by Starling Marte.

–Field Level Media