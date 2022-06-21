Giants SS Brandon Crawford (knee) exits vs. Braves

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford departed the Giants’ Tuesday game against the host Atlanta Braves due to a left knee contusion sustained in a play at home plate in the top of the fourth inning.

Crawford made a late awkward slide while trying to score from third on Luis Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly. His legs got caught under the shin guard of Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud and he was hobbling when he got up.

Crawford was initially ruled out on the play, but a review overturned the call to give the Giants a 6-5 lead.

The 35-year-old veteran didn’t take the field in the bottom of the inning. Wilmer Flores came in to play second base and Thairo Estrada moved to shortstop.

Crawford, a three-time All-Star, drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the second and singled in the fourth. He is batting .227 with five homers and 30 RBIs in 62 games.

–Field Level Media