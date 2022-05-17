Giants sock three homers, outlast Rockies

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Yastrzemski hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning, Curt Casali went deep twice and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 on Monday night in Denver.

Casali finished 3-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs.

San Francisco’s Thairo Estrada and Darin Ruf had two hits each, John Brebbia (1-0) pitched a shutout inning for the win, and Camilo Doval earned his sixth save with a scoreless ninth. The Giants have won 11 straight against the Rockies dating back to last August.

Ryan McMahon homered among his two hits while C.J. Cron, Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk had two hits each for Colorado.

Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela left after two scoreless innings due to a lower back strain.

The game was tied with two outs in the ninth when Yastrzemski hit his third of the season into the second deck off Daniel Bard (1-2).

Colorado took the lead in the first inning on Brendan Rodgers’ RBI single off San Francisco starter Alex Wood, but the Giants tied it up in the third when Casali hit a solo homer off Ty Blach.

San Francisco grabbed its first lead in the fifth. Estrada led off with a walk, Ruf singled and Casali followed with his second homer of the night and third of the season to make it 4-1.

The Rockies rallied in the bottom of the inning. Wood got the first two batters before Connor Joe and Daza singled and Charlie Blackmon doubled to drive in a run.

Dominic Leone replaced Wood and gave up an RBI single to Cron to make it 4-3.

McMahon tied it when he led off the sixth inning with his fourth homer of the season.

Wood allowed three runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

The Giants loaded the bases in the seventh on Ruf’s double, Casali’s single and a walk to Austin Slater. Ruf scored on an error at third by McMahon, and Yastrzemski’s sacrifice fly scored Casali to make it 6-4.

Colorado answered in the bottom of the inning. Daza singled with one out, moved to second on a groundout and scored on Cron’s single. After Rodgers walked, McMahon singled to tie it.

